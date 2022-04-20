Pak slams India for seeking reduction in diplomatic staff

Islamabad: A day after India unilaterally asked for Pakistani diplomatic staff to be reduced in the country, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said New Delhis treatment of diplomats amounts to a "clear violation of the Vienna Convention".

New Delhi''s decision was conveyed to Islamabad''s Charge d''Affaires, who was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs.

It added that India would also reduce the staff strength of its diplomatic mission in Islamabad by the same amount.

Rebutting India''s claims, the foreign minister, in a statement, said allegations levelled against the staff of Pakistani High Commission were baseless.

