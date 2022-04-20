Pak shells border villages, Army posts on LoC in Rajouri, Poonch

Jammu, Jul 19 (UNI) Pakistan yet again shelled forward Army posts and border villages on the Line of Control in Poonch and Rajouri districts. "Pakistan initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars from 0845 hrs in Bhimber Gali sector along the Line of Control in Poonch," defence spokesman here said. He said that Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively. Meanwhile, official sources further said that firing also started in Saujiyan area of Poonch Manjakote area of Rajouri. One civilian identified as Ahmed Raja of Sandot reportedly injured in shelling in Balakot Sector in Mendhar area of Poonch. In the last four days, two Army jawans have martyred, while a minor girl died and six people got injured in Pak firing. District Administration Rajouri have ordered closure of all schools close to the LoC in Nowshera sector. More than 200 students and teachers trapped in Pak firing were yesterday rescued in Nowshera sector.



