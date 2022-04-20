Pak SC terms report on missing persons 'unsatisfactory'

Islamabad: The Pakistan Supreme Court has expressed resentment over the report submitted by the police on recovery of missing persons in Balochistan, terming it "unsatisfactory" and sought a comprehensive one within two weeks.



On Thursday, a three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijazul Hassan, heard the constitutional petitions regarding missing persons and suo motu notice against target killing of the Hazara community members, The Express Tribune reported.





During the proceedings, the bench rejected the report submitted by SSP Investigation Crime Branch, Muhammad Akbar Raisani, adding that the officers "will have to be removed from their positions" if they fail to submit a detailed and complete report.

It also slammed the authorities over their failure in recovering the missing persons.

"Police officials do not know how to investigate cases. Missing persons' cases were reported between 2017 and 2018 while the police performance in their recovery has been zero," The Express Tribune quoted the Chief Justice as saying.

The court also expressed serious concerns over vehicle smuggling, aerial firing and other crimes ongoing in Balochistan on a daily basis.

It adjourned the hearing for four weeks.

—IANS

