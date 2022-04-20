Pak reports sixth COVID-19 death in Balochistan; provincial CM says facing medical equipment shortage

Quetta: Pakistan's southwestern province of Balochistan on Monday reported its first death from the novel coronavirus, taking the country's tally to six, according to government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani.

The deceased was a 65-year-old man who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in the provincial capital Quetta, spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani tweeted.

"65 years old Corona patient died at Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital in Quetta. So sad to learn about the first death case of a Corona patient in Balochistan. May rest in peace. Condolences to the grieved family," Shahwani tweeted

The province has reported 108 cases of coronavirus so far. The national tally is 799, with 352 cases reported in the southeastern province of Sindh alone.

Meanwhile, Dawn has reported Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan as saying on Sunday that the province is facing a shortage of medical equipment, including ventilators, test kits, and personal protective gear. (ANI)