Pak reports 1,050 new Covid cases

Islamabad: At least 1,050 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours in Pakistan, according to the latest data released by the National Command & Operation Centre (NCOC).

As per the NCOC data, there is no Covid patient on the ventilator in Pak occupied Jammu & Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Balochistan.

According to the official details, the number of active cases across the country stands at 24,483, the Express Tribune reported.

Among these, 9,869 cases were confirmed in Sindh, 12,157 in Punjab, 5,985 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 4,580 in Islamabad, 376 in Balochistan, 430 in Gilgit, and 581 in PoK.

During the past 24 hours, some 33,978 tests were conducted across Pakistan. In the said period, 41 people lost their lives to the disease, 13 of whom died on ventilators. 38 of the demises took place at the hospitals. Most of the deaths occurred in Punjab, followed by Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

As many as 1,050 tested positive for the virus across the country on Monday. There are currently 631 hospitals with the facilities to treat Covid-19, with 2,069 patients admitted across Pakistan.

Ventilators were occupied in four major areas, with the ratio remaining 39 per cent in Lahore, 33 per cent in Islamabad, 26 per cent in Peshawar, 27 per cent in Multan. There are as many as 250 vents occupied across the country.

The beds with the facility of the oxygen were also occupied in four major areas, with the ratio remaining 61 per cent in Gujrat, 35 per cent in Peshawar, 24 per cent in Lahore, and 22 per cent in Islamabad.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, a total of 573,384 cases were detected, including 9,878 in PoK, 18,993 in Balochistan, 4,951 in GB, 43,623 in Islamabad, 71,146 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 168,348 in Punjab, and 256,445 in Sindh.

Among the 12,658 deaths, 4,293 occurred in Sindh, of whom one patient died at the hospital, 5,237 in Punjab (27 at the hospitals while two at non-medical facilities) 2,043 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (seven at the hospitals), 493 in Islamabad (one at the hospital), 199 in Balochistan, 102 in GB, and 291 in PoK (two at the hospital while one at a non-medical facilities).

So far, 8,752,533 tests have been conducted across the country. There are 631 hospitals with Covid-19 facilities, with 2,069 patients admitted there.

—IANS