Pak records over 3,000 Covid-19 cases for 3rd day

Islamabad: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan surged by at least 3,119 in the past 24 hours, the third day that the number of daily infection increased by more than 3,000, the National Command and Operations Centre said on Saturday.

Pakistan's cases have risen by over 3,000 for three out of the last five days, bringing the total tally to 413,191, reports Geo News.

In the past 24 hours, Sindh recorded the highest number of cases at 1,664 while 540 new infections were reported in Punjab, 419 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 353 in Islamabad, 68 in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), 59 in Balochistan, and 16 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

The number of active cases has climbed to 52,359 with 2,441 patients in critical care.

The NCOC data showed 352,529 people have recovered so far.

At least 44 people succumbed to the virus on Friday, raising the total death toll to 8,303.

Punjab witnessed the most deaths as the virus claimed 22 lives across the province.

At least 10 people died in KP, while Sindh's death toll rose by eight, Islamabad's by two, and one patient passed away in PoK.

