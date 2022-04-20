Pak Prez backs national dialogue on electoral reforms

Islamabad: Pakistan President Arif Alvi has backed calls for a national dialogue on electoral reforms, but made it clear that Prime Minister Imran Khan will decide when to hold talks and with whom.

He expressed these views in a meeting with journalists at the President House on Monday, reports Geo News.

The President said the 11-party opposition allliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement's demand of resignation from the government was unjustified and added that the political system was being destabilised for the last two years.

"There is a need for a national dialogue on electoral reform but the Prime Minister will decide when and with whom," President Alvi said.

The Opposition, however, has demanded Khan's resignation and also denied to sit with the 'selected' regime and hold talks on any issue.

—IANS



