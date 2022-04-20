Pak PM Speaks To Merkel, Outlines The Need Of Comprehensive Dialogue With India

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister who spoke to German Chancellor Dr Angela Merkel over a phone call briefed her on the regional situation, especially the importance of a peaceful settlement in Afghanistan and relations with India, said a report in Pakistan Radio.

PM Imran Khan underscored the need for resumption of comprehensive dialogue with India to address all outstanding issues.

German Chancellor expressed her desire to expand cooperation with Pakistan in diverse fields and work together on the issues of mutual interest at the regional and global levels.

Dr Merkel even emphasized the importance of deepening bilateral relations. Prime Minister Imran Khan also expressed his desire for further enhancing bilateral relations with Germany into a mutually beneficial, broad-based and long-term partnership.

Imran Khan said that Germany is the largest trading partner of Pakistan in Europe and there is a substantial potential for cooperation in the spheres of energy, automobile sectors and investment in hydroelectric power generation.

Chancellor Merkel also invited PM Imran Khan to visit Germany at his earliest convenience. Imran Khan has accepted the invitation. UNI