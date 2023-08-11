    Menu
    Pak PM Sharif says name of caretaker premier to be finalised by Saturday

    Nidhi Khurana
    August11/ 2023
    Islamabad: Shehbaz Sharif, the current prime minister of Pakistan, stated on Friday that the country's caretaker premier's name would be finalised by Saturday, after the president of Pakistan wrote to him and the opposition leader to suggest a "suitable person" for appointment by August 12.

    After political negotiations with the former coalition parties, Prime Minister Sharif assured journalists in Islamabad that he and opposition leader Raja Riaz will settle on a name by Saturday.

    Before making a final decision, he promised to consult with coalition partners in private.—Inputs from Agncies

