Pak PM Sharif returning home after recuperating from open heart surgery in UK

Islamabad:�Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will land today in Lahore after spending more than a month and a half recuperating from open heart surgery in Britain. "The prime minister will Insha'Allah be arriving tomorrow [Saturday] evening. Allah has been kind. Indebted for your kind prayers and wishes," tweeted Prime Minister's daughter, Maryam Nawaz, reports the Express Tribune. Sharif had gone to London on May 22, underwent an open heart surgery on May 31 and remained hospitalised till June 7. Meanwhile, political parties back in the country are anticipating his arrival as they seek his clarification in the panama papers leakage. A massive leak of secret files from a Panamanian law firm revealed that Sharif's children owns offshore holdings.