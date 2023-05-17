Islamabad: In a statement released on Wednesday, Pakistan's current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif blamed his predecessor, Imran Khan, for the violence carried out by Khan's followers after his detention last week.

In his talks over the past year, Imran Niazi has laid out the ideas that led to the May 9 mutinous attack against the state, its symbols, and key sites. Sharif said on Twitter, "He has liberally deployed religious imagery to brand his political agitation as a war between truth & falsehood."

The Prime Minister was alluding to the violent protests that broke out after the arrest of the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on May 9. These riots resulted in the deaths of numerous people and the destruction of dozens of military and state installations.—Inputs from Agencies