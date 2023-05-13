Pak PM Orders Arrest Of Lahore Corps Commander House Vandals In 72 Hours

Lahore: After visiting the Corps Commander House in Lahore that was ransacked by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protesters, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the Punjab government to move swiftly and arrest the vandals within 72 hours, media reports said.

"I have given law enforcement apparatus a target of 72 hours to arrest all those involved in facilitating, abetting and perpetrating the disgraceful incidents of arson, ransacking, sabotage and damaging public and private properties," Sharif said after chairing a meeting at the Punjab Safe City Authority Headquarters in Lahore, Geo News reported.

He said that all available resources, including technological aid and intelligence, are being deployed to chase down these elements.

"Bringing these people to justice is a test case for the government. Their cases will be tried by the anti-terrorism courts," he said, adding that such kind of terrorism is unacceptable, Geo News reported.

Lamenting the May 9 violence triggered by PTI Chairman Imran Khan's arrest, Sharif said that Jinnah House has been burnt down completely for which the whole nation is in grief.

"Terrible events took place on May 9. The Corps Commander House is the historic Jinnah House and seeing it [in such a condition] is disheartening," said the PM.

Slamming his predecessor Imran Khan, Sharif said that the former Prime Minister and his "mob" are not less than anti-Pakistan elements, Geo News reported.

"Those involved in terrorist activities should be convicted as per the law," said Sharif. He also assured that the law will deal with the miscreants with an "iron hand".

"What the enemies could not do in 75 years, the PTI miscreants were able to do it. Government property was damaged under a plan," he said.

—IANS