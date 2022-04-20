Pak opposition parties form alliance to oust govt

Islamabad: Pakistans major opposition parties announced that they have formed an alliance to demand the ousting of the incumbent Imran Khan-led government, it was reported on Monday.

After naming their alliance as the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the leaders on Sunday also announced launching of a three-phased anti-government movement under an "action plan" starting from next month with countrywide public meetings, protest demonstrations and rallies in December and a "decisive long march" towards Islamabad in January 2021, reports Dawn news.

Briefing reporters at the conclusion of more than eight-hour-long PPP-hosted multi-party conference (MPC) which was also addressed by deposed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and former President Asif Ali Zardari through video link, the opposition leaders announced that they would use all political and democratic options, including no-confidence motions and en mass resignations from Parliament, to seek "the selected Prime Minister's resignation and an end to the role of the establishment in politics".

The details of the "action plan" were presented before the media by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in the presence of PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and vice president Maryam Nawaz, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and other prominent opposition leaders at a press briefing.

Before announcing the "action plan" aimed at ousting the present government, the JUI-F chief also read out a 26-point declaration in the form of a resolution containing various demands, including "end of establishment's interference in politics, new free and fair elections after formulation of election reforms with no role of armed forces and intelligence agencies, release of political prisoners, withdrawal of cases against journalists, implementation of the National Action Plan against terrorism, speeding up of the projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and across the board accountability under a new accountability law".

Through the resolution, the opposition parties also demanded sacking of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information retired Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa and a transparent investigation into the media report about his offshore businesses and properties.

