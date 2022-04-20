Pak opposition leaders question Imran''s strategy on corona

Lahore: Opposition parties in Pakistan have questioned the strategy of Prime Minister Imran Khan in coping with the coronavirus crisis, charging him with politicizing the tough situation and describing as a "stunt" Khans appeal to the youth to form ''Tiger Force'' against the pandemic.

According to a report in Pakistan media, several opposition leaders have issued a joint charter of demands following a meeting of Pakistan Muslim League chief Shehbaz Sharif, PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam''s Fazal-ur-Rehman, Jamaat-e-Islami''s Siraj ul Haq, Qaumi Watan Party''s Aftab Ahmad Sherpao and others.

A joint statement issued by these parties said for the judicious use of the national fund created for fighting coronavirus, it should be kept under a parliamentary committee to check its "political misuse". It said certain criteria be fixed for distribution of ration among the poor to check its misuse.

The parties demanded an immediate meeting of a parliamentary committee and public health committee on containing the pandemic.

Trashing the idea of ''Tiger Force'', the opposition leaders said when the country''s security forces were available to assist the government there was no use of creating another ''force'' and that the decision on it should be immediately revoked.

--IANS