Pak journalist Ajay Lalwani shot dead while getting haircut

New Delhi: Pakistani journalist Ajay Kumar Lalwani, who had exposed Islamic clerics and raised his voice against the atrocities on the Hindu community in Pakistan, has been shot dead while getting a haircut.

The 31-year-old journalist, who belonged to the minority Hindu community in Pakistan, was shot at by unidentified assailants on March 17 in Sindh province.

Lalvani, who was a reporter with Royal News television channel besides working for an Urdu newspaper named Daily Puchano, died on Thursday due to injuries in the stomach, arm and knee.

Lalwani was shot multiple times while getting a hair cut at a barber shop, the police said.

Authorities said that Lalwani died at a hospital on Thursday night. The incident took place in the Saleh Pat area in the city of Sukkur.

