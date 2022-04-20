Pak, India should resolve Kashmir issue in dignified manner: Gen Bajwa

Rawalpindi: Pakistan Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Pakistan is a peace loving country that had rendered great sacrifices for regional and global peace. He also emphasised that Pakistan and India should resolve the Jammu and Kashmir issue in a dignified manner.

Gen Bajwa said this while congratulating the graduating cadets at PAF Academy on Tuesday, the Geo TV reported.

The graduation ceremony of 144th GD (P), 90th Engineering Course and 100th AD courses was held at Pakistan Air Force (PAF) academy Asghar Khan and Bajwa was the chief guest on the occasion, said the Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a press release.

Chief of Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan was also present at the ceremony.

While addressing the graduating cadets, Gen Bajwa said that Pakistan stands firmly committed to the ideals of mutual respect and peaceful co-existence.

"It is time to extend a hand of peace in all directions," he remarked.

Pakistan and India should also resolve the longstanding issue of Jammu and Kashmir in a dignified and peaceful manner as per the aspirations of people of Jammu and Kashmir and bring this human tragedy to its logical conclusion, the army chief emphasised.

"However, we will not allow anybody or any entity to misinterpret our desire for peace as a sign of weakness," he added.

The Army chief said that Armed Forces of Pakistan were fully capable and prepared to thwart any threat.

The immaculate coordination and harmony displayed by all the three services in operations against the enemies of Pakistan had brought great improvement in the internal security environment, he said.

The Army chief specially commended the critical role played by Pakistan Air Force in the War on Terror.

"The outstanding courage and professional excellence displayed by brave air warriors of Pakistan Air Force during Operation Swift Retort is a manifestation of our resolve and capability.

"The whole nation is proud of its Air Force and I earnestly hope that PAF will scale new heights of glory and excellence in the years to come," Gen Bajwa said.

He hailed the presence of cadets from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for training at PAF Academy Asghar Khan.

"This is a manifestation of warm fraternal ties between Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and our Defence Forces indeed."

"We are proud of the strong bonds of Islam, brotherhood and cultural communion that bind us together," the Army chief said.

—IANS