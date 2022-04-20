Pak Imposes Travel Ban On Masood, Orders To Freeze His Assets

Islamabad: Pakistan has imposed a travel ban on Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar after the United Nations declared him a "global terrorist" and ordered to freeze his assets. According to the media reports, Pakistan-based Azhar is also banned from selling or purchasing arms and ammunition. The UN sanctions committee on the Islamic State and Al-Qaeda on Wednesday announced the designation of Azhar over its ties to Al-Qaeda. The JeM had claimed responsibility for the Pulwama suicide attack that killed 40 CRPF soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir and led to a spike in military tensions between India and Pakistan. Pakistan's foreign ministry, in a notification issued on Wednesday said: "the Federal Government is pleased to order that the Resolution 2368 (2017) be fully implemented" against Azhar. The government directed officials to take actions "as appropriate for the implementation of sanctions" against the JeM chief, according to the notification. The UN designated Azhar as a "global terrorist" after China lifted its hold on a proposal by the U.S., the UK and France to blacklist him. The US, the UK and France had moved the proposal to designate Azhar as a "global terrorist" in the UN Security Council's 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee in February, just days after the deadly Pulwama terror attack. UNI