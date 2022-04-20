Pak Had Nothing To Gain From Pulwama Attack, Says Senior Army Official

Islamabad: Pakistan on Friday made a desperate attempt to deny its link in Pulwama attack and maintained it had nothing to gain from the February 14 terror strike that claimed lives of at least 40 CRPF personnel.

"Pulwame mein attack ka....Pakistan ko kya faida hae (What Pakistan had to gain from Pulwama attack)," Pak army DG ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said at a media conference at Rawalpindi.

He said Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has also denied about such misadventure.

It may be mentioned here that in addition to denying Pakistani involvement in Pulwama attack, Imran Khan had said that - "India should realise that the answer to the dispute doesn't lie in a one-dimensional, military oppression in Kashmir."

Maj Gen Ghafoor went on to say - "I leave it to your judgement....who stands to benefit by the Pulwama attack".

He sought to dismiss efforts being made by India to 'isolate' Islamabad diplomatically and claimed that in last few months several heads of countries have been visiting Pakistan.

In this context, he also referred to 'growing ties' of Pakistan with several countries including the defence exercise it had with Russian and Chinese army. He said it ought to be also kept in mind that Pulwama attack took place at a time when Saudi Crown prince was to visit Pakistan with the possibility of making huge investment there. UNI