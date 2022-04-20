Pak govt forcing former DG FIA to probe Sharif family, says PML-N

Islamabad: The Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N) accused the Imran Khan government of pressurizing the former director-general of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Bashir Memon to initiate the investigations against the Sharif family.

"The prime minister abused the power of the state," said PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday, according to Geo News adding that the registration of a treason case against the former Prime Minister was clear evidence".

According to Geo News, the spokesperson further alleged that Khan called Memon to his office and asked him why was no case filed against the Sharif family adding that the official was asked to file a terrorism case against Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Capt Safdar.

Aurangzeb said that the DG FIA refused to pursue such cases "after which the NAB-Niazi nexus was formed".

The stalwart later said that Memon in an interview "revealed many things" and that his claims have "proved the Opposition right".

"Where there was proof, no inquiry was done and where there was no evidence, a case in such instances was asked to be pursued," she said, as quoted by Geo News.

She further demanded that the Prime Minister should step down and a case of Article 62 and 63 be registered against him. The spokesperson also demanded that "security be provided to the former FIA director-general and that Hamza Shahbaz be released".

"If our demands are not met then they will have to face action by PDM. The government has to leave after four months as it is, these hired representatives must start packing their bags now," she said and added, "It is time for the prime minister to panic."

With regard to the rise in cases of treason against the opposition she said, "Charges of treason are being put, cases are being filed and then these are being defended."

She further slammed the current government calling it a fascist regime and added, "It is the prime minister against whom a treason case should have been registered."

Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) on Sunday slammed the Imran Khan government saying that "political revolution" in the country would be possible only through the newly formed alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), adding that opposition leaders are being "silenced" for speaking against a "corrupt" government.

The major political parties in Pakistan formed an alliance ---Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)--- with the aim to oust the Imran Khan government.

—ANI