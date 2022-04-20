Pak govt allows Gwadar Port to resume transit trade

Islamabad: The Pakistan government has given permitted the resumption of the Afghan Transit Trade (ATT) activities at Gwadar Port amid the coronavirus pandemic, it was reported on Monday.

The port was opened for transit trade in the beginning of October 2019 and the first ship arrived on October 8. No demurrage charges and three-month storage facility are some of the salient points of the port, reports The Express Tribune.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Commerce, the bulk cargo arriving at the Gwadar Port would be sent to Afghanistan in line with the international standards.

"The trucks leaving the Gwadar Port for Afghanistan under the ATT Agreement, would be completely sealed," the statement said, adding: "The trucks would be allowed to ferry wheat, sugar and manure as well as have a tracking system installed in them."

The permission was granted at the requests of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry and other institutions concerned.

It is expected that through the ATT, job opportunities would emerge for the local community of Gwadar, said The Express Tribune report.

In January, Gwadar Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Mir Naveed Kalmati had urged the federal government to divert the ATT cargo handling to Gwadar Port on a permanent basis.

He lamented not diverting all cargo meant for allied forces in Afghanistan to Gwadar from day one, saying that this step would have helped make the pot operational.

--IANS