Pak gets new army chief

Islamabad: Lieutenant General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who has extensive experience of handling matters in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and the northern areas, was on Saturday appointed Pakistan's new army chief. He will succeed General Raheel Sharif.





Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif appointed Bajwa as Chief of Army Staff (COAS) by elevating him to the rank of a four-star general, officials said. The post of army chief is the most powerful in Pakistan.





Bajwa, who was serving as Inspector General of the Training and Evaluation, will take charge of the world's sixth largest army by troop numbers in a formal handover on Tuesday, when General Raheel formally retires.





Raheel had in January declared he would not seek an extension. "I will retire on the due date," he had said.





Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has confirmed that Bajwa was appointed COAS and Zubair Hayat the Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee.





Bajwa's colleagues say he is not attention-seeking and remains well-connected with his troops. Hayat, the senior-most serving army officer, is from the artillery.





