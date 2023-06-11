Pak ex-PM Imran Khan booked in land scam case

Lahore: On Sunday, Imran Khan, a former prime minister of Pakistan, was booked in a new case involving the fraudulent acquisition of nearly 5,000 kanals (625 acres) of land in the state of Punjab for pennies on the dollar.

After being removed as prime minister of Pakistan in April of last year, the number of complaints filed against the 70-year-old head of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has increased to over 140.

Many of Khan's cases involve acts of terrorism, incitement to violence, arson, blasphemy, attempted murder, corruption, or fraud.—Inputs from Agencies