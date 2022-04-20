Pak emphasises need for closer engagement with US

Islamabad: Pakistan has emphasised for closer engagement with the administration of new US President Joe Biden, a Foreign Office official said, adding Islamabad valued its ties with Washington which helped maintain regional peace and stability.

"We have achieved a lot by working together in the past. The logic for continued engagement and coordination is even more compelling in the context of shared geopolitical and security challenges," Dawn news quoted spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri as saying at a briefing on Thursday while replying to a query about Islamabad's strategy to engage with the Biden administration.

"We look forward to working with the new administration to further strengthen our bilateral ties to make it multifaceted, sustainable and mutually beneficial and continue our partnership to achieve peace, stability and prosperity in the region," the spokesman added.

Following Biden's inauguration on January 20, Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated the new President, saying that Pakistan was looking forward to build a stronger bilateral partnership through trade and economic engagement; countering climate change; improving public health; combating corruption; and promoting peace in the region and beyond.

