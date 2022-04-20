Pak educational institutions to reopen in phases

Islamabad: Educational institutions across Pakistan will reopen in phases starting from September 15, nearly six months after the coronavirus pandemic forced students to stay at home, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood announced.

Addressing a press conference on Monday after a meeting of the inter-provincial education ministers' conference (IPEMC), Mehmood said in the first phase, all higher education institutions including universities, professional colleges, vocational institutes, as well as classes nine till 12 will resume on September 15, Dawn news reported.

On September 23, classes six, seven and eight will be allowed to return to schools following a review, while primary schools will be reopened on September 30 in the last phase, the Minister said.

"It means we will open all these institutions in 15 days if things remain okay," he said, adding that the decision also applied to madrasas.

However, Mehmood cautioned that the government will be forced to "take action" whenever it is felt that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) were not being followed at the institutions, reports Dawn news.

He sought the cooperation of parents, teachers and administrations.

"Everyone has to play their part and only then we can achieve success," Mehmood added.

The Minister said some attached matters, including a change in the schedule for exams and course work, will be decided in due course of time.

—IANS