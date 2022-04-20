Pak education ministers to decide on school closures

Islamabad: Pakistani federal and provincial education ministers will meet on Monday to deliberate over the latest coronavirus situation in the country and devise a course of action for educational institutes. "We have convened an important meeting of provincial ministers on Monday at 11 a.m. to discuss latest coronavirus situation in the country," Geo News quoted Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood as saying in a tweet on Sunday night. "As stated before, health of students is our no.1 priority," he added. During a meeting presided by Mahmood two weeks ago, the federal and provincial governments decided to keep the schools open despite the Covid-19 resurgence across the country. For a fourth consecutive day, Pakistan on Sunday reported over 2,000 cases in 24 hours. A total of 2,128 new cases were recorded, bringing the nationwide tally to 359,032. A total of 19 lives were lost in the past 24 hours which increased the death toll to 7,912.

—IANS