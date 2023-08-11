Pak cricket team at ICC World Cup will be treated just like any other team: MEA

New Delhi: On Friday, India assured the cricket world that the Pakistani team would be treated no differently than any other team at the 2018 ICC World Cup.

Beginning on October 5th, the competition will be held in India. According to External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, "the Pakistan cricket team will be treated just like the cricket team of any other country participating in the ICC World Cup."

Concerning Pakistan's request for increased security for its team, he suggested that questions be directed to the relevant security agencies or event organisers.—Inputs from Agncies