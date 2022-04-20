Pak court suspends Musharraf arrest warrant in Lal Masjid case

Islamabad: against former military dictator Pervez Musharraf in connection with the killing of cleric Abdul Rashid Ghazi during the military siege of the Lal Masjid in 2007. The arrest warrant was challenged in the Islamabad High Court which suspended the orders of the lower court on an assurance by Musharraf's lawyer that he would attend the next hearing. The district and sessions court in Islamabad last week issued the arrest warrant against Musharraf in the case of killing of Ghazi when the army stormed the mosque here to flush out militants. The Islamabad High Court adjourned the hearing till April 27 and ordered 71-year-old Musharraf to appear in person in the lower court. The former military ruler was booked in the murder case in 2013. Police had, in September 2013, registered an FIR against Musharraf for his alleged role in the murder of Ghazi and a member of his family. The case was registered on the orders of the high court here, on a petition filed by Haroonur Rashid, the cleric's son. Separately, a medical report of Musharraf was presented in an anti-terrorism court in Quetta hearing a case against him for his alleged involvement in the killing of Baloch tribal leader Akbar Khan Bugti in a military operation in 2006. Musharraf, who was president at the time, had ordered the operation that killed Bugti. PTI