Pak conducts training launch of cruise missile

Islamabad: Pakistan conducted a successful training launch of a cruise missile with a range of 450 km, the military said in a statement.

The statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army's media wing, said that the Babur cruise missile, launched on Thursday, is capable of engaging targets at land and sea with high precision, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The missile was launched from a state-of-the-art Multi Tube Missile Launch Vehicle," the ISPR statement said.

The training launch was witnessed by senior military and civil officials who praised the standard of training and operational preparedness of the Army strategic forces, "which was reflected by the proficient handling of the weapon system in the field and fulfilment of all laid down training parameters".

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and services chiefs congratulated the participating troops on conducting a successful training launch, according to the statement.

Earlier this month, Pakistan conducted a training launch of the surface-to-surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi, which is capable of delivering nuclear and conventional warheads to a range of 290 km.

In January, Pakistan conducted a flight test of Shaheen-III surface-to-surface ballistic missile which has a range of 2,750 km.

