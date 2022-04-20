    Menu
    World

    Pak Conducts Training Launch Of Ballistic Missile

    April20/ 2022


    Pakistan has successfully conducted a training launch of the surface-to-surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

    "Pakistan successfully carried out night training launch of surface to surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi," Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet.

    He added that the missile was "capable of delivering multiple types of warheads upto 290 km", The Express Tribune reported.

    In May, the Pakistan Army conducted a successful training launch of the Shaheen-II surface-to-surface ballistic missile.

    The Shaheen-II missile is capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads upto a range of 1,500 km.

    Prior to that in March, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) successfully test-fired an indigenously developed extended range "smart weapon" from the JF-17 multi-role fighter aircraft.

    In January, Pakistan conducted a training launch of a new surface-to-surface ballistic missile named Nasr.

    According to the ISPR, the missile would enhance the operational efficiency of army strategic forces command besides re-validating the desired technical parameters.

    Categories :WorldTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in