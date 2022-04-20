Pak COAS, Khalilzad hold talks on Afghan peace process

Islamabad: Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa met visiting U. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad and discussed matters related to the peace process in the war-torn country.

Khalilzad arrived in Pakistan on Monday after the first round of the intra-Afghan talks, aimed at deciding the future political system in Afghanistan and to end the decades-long war, took place on September 12 in Doha, reports Xinhua news agency.

An military statement said that matters of mutual interest, regional security and ongoing Afghan reconciliation process were discussed during the meeting at the army's General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

The statement quoted Bajwa as saying that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has givena clear vision regarding peace and connectivity in the region and all elements of national power are united towards making that vision a reality to ensure long-awaited peace, progress and prosperity in the region.

The US embassy in Islamabad in its statement said that Khalilzad thanked Pakistan for its role in advancing the Afghan peace process.

Pakistan has played a key role in bringing the Taliban to the table for talks with the Afghan government and holds major stakes in the ongoing intra-Afghan dialogue.

"Pakistan has fully facilitated the process that culminated in the US-Taliban Peace Agreement in Doha on February 29, 2020 and has reached this juncture," said Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, addressing the opening session of the intra-Afghan dialogue in Doha through video link.

Khalilzad's next stop after Pakistan will be in India where important discussions on the Afghan peace process will be further taken up.

—IANS