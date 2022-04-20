Pak-China Military Ties Important Pillar Of Bilateral Relations: Chinese General

Beijing/Islamabad: Chinese Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission General Zhang Youxia has termed Pak-China military cooperation as an important pillar of bilateral relations.

Beijing greatly values its time tested relations with Pakistan and its Army and looks forward to further expanding this cooperation, a report published in Daily Times, a Pakistan daily, quoted General Youxia as saying.

Talking to Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is on a three-day visit to China, General Youxia on Tuesday said development of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is aimed at bringing more benefits and prosperity to the people of both the countries. He said the two militaries should further strengthen this cooperation to safeguard common security challenges. Both the Generals also discussed areas of further bilateral military cooperation in the field of counter terrorism, arms and equipment technology, and training. UNI