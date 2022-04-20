Pak borders to remain closed for two more weeks

Islamabad: Pakistan;s borders will remain closed for an additional two weeks amid a surge in the novel coronavirus cases in the country, the Interior Ministry has announced.

"As per the decision of the National Coordination Committee, the Ministry is announcing that all the borders will remain closed for an additional two weeks," The Express Tribune quoted the Ministry as saying in a tweet on Monday.

"The decision to keep the borders closed has been taken to stop the spread of corona." read the

According to three different notifications of the Ministry, the Western border Indian/Kartarpur border and Wagah border will remain closed for a fortnight.

This development comes as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has increased to 5,707 with 96 deaths.

