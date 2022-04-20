Pak Army, ISI ask militants to target forces, avoid civilians

New Delhi: Pakistani intelligence agency ISI and that country's Army have directed the militants operating in Jammu and Kashmir not to carry out attacks on civilians but to target security forces, leading to spurt in casualties among men in uniform, Home Ministry officials said. Officials said the killing of three policemen by militants today in Kashmir valley was a clear indication about the plans of the Pakistan-sponsored groups. Quoting intelligence inputs, the officials said the directive of ISI and Pakistan Army to terrorist groups like Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen came following international pressure as global powers have joined hands against terrorists violence on innocent civilians. Citing the spurt in recent militancy-related violence in Jammu and Kashmir, the officials said the two powerful establishments in Pakistan told the militants to intensify their attacks on security forces. Two fidayeen militants attacked an army camp on Jammu-Pathankot highway in Samba on March 21. However, the attack was foiled by security personnel who killing both the terrorists. On March 20, two fidayeen militants of the same group had stormed a police station in Jammu's Kathua district killing three security personnel and two civilians and injuring 11, including a DSP. PTI