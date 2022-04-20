Pak army equally ready for conventional war: Raheel Sharif

Islamabad: Battle-hardened Pakistan army is "equally ready" to fight conventional wars after registering an "unprecedented level of successes" in its war against terror, army chief General Raheel Sharif has said.





Visiting troops and war veterans at Sulemanki Sector yesterday, Raheel, who is expected to retire from service later this month, said that the military has always measured up to any challenge.





While interacting with the troops, Raheel said that Pakistan Army proudly carries its heritage and tradition of soldiering and chivalry. "Taking inspiration from our war heroes and their spirit of sacrifice, Pakistan Army has always measured up to any challenge. With an unprecedented level of successes in war against terror, we have become the most battle-hardened Army and are equally ready for conventional war," he was quoted as saying by a press release issued by the Inter Services Public Relations.





On Monday, Raheel had attended the funeral of seven Pakistani soldiers who were killed during border skirmishes with the Indian army. The Pakistan army chief had warned India that Pakistan army "will continue to respond effectively, leave no stone unturned to defend motherland."





He appreciated the troops for keeping vigil along the Line of Control, working boundary and international border. Raheel is due to retire on November 29 after a three-year stint.





Earlier on Friday, General Raheel visited Government College University (GCU) Lahore, his alma mater and interacted with the students and faculty members. To revive his old memories, he visited various sections of the premier institute specially those parts where he had spent his days as a student.





He emphasised on the youth to always focus on 3Cs (Character, Courage and Competence) and strive for honour and dignity through hard work and faith in Allah. Raheel, while expressing his optimism of a brighter future of the country, said that Pakistanis are a great nation and its human resource was its real asset.





He also referred to the 'Zarbe Azb' military operations against militants in 2014. Pakistan's military launched the operations in North Waziristan to clear the area of militants and the successful campaign has laid a strong foundation for peace and progress in Pakistan, Raheel said.





PTI

