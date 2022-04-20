Pak Army Chief Accuses India Of Imposing Hindutva In Kashmir

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday charged that India was committing atrocities in Kashmir and trying to impose Hindutva in the valley, according to the media reports here.

"Today Kashmir is a victim of Hindutva and atrocities are taking place there. Kashmir is Pakistan's agenda. The move by the present Indian government is a challenge for us," he said.

"Pakistan will never leave Kashmiris alone. We are committed to our duty till the last soldiers, last bullet and last breath. Pakistani Army is ready to go to any extent. War clouds and uneasiness are visible but we hope for peace," General Bajwa added.

The Pakistani leadership including its Prime Minister Imran Khan have even boasted about nuclear weapons and how a war with India was imminent. However, they later retracted from the nuclear threat but have not let go of any opportunity to instigate trouble in Jammu and Kashmir.

Ever since August 5, 2019, move by the Modi government to end the almost 70-year-old Article 370 and Jammu and Kashmir's special status, Pakistan has been crying hoarse from every available platform over an issue which is an internal matter of India.