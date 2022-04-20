Pak-Afghan Ghulam Khan border reopens

Islamabad: The North Waziristan District Administration on Monday reopened the Ghulam Khan crossing point on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border after over three months closure due to the COVID-19.

North Waziristan Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali said: "The border has been reopened after consultations with relevant authorities for all kinds of traffic, trade and pedestrians," The Express Tribune reported.

A large number of Pakistani nationals were standard in Khost, Paktika and other areas of Afghanistan.

Similarly, Afghan nationals were also waiting for the border to reopen after its closure.

"People are being allowed to cross the border while ensuring strict coronavirus safety protocols. We have started screening our people who are coming from Afghanistan," the deputy commissioner said.

He said that they were providing medical facilities to the people arriving from Afghanistan and that those who showed COVID-19 symptoms were sent to the quarantine centre in the district.

The district administration has taken measures to stem the spread of coronavirus, he added.

--IANS