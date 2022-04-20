Pak actress Sarwat Gilani: I don't mind being called a 'churail' anymore

Mumbai: Pakistani actress Sarwat Gilani, who is one of the protagonists of the web series Churails, says after doing the show, her perspective of the word churail (banshee) has changed, and she now does not mind being called one.

Sarwat said: "My perspective of the word 'churail' has changed after working on the show. I believe that someone who is labelled a 'churail' is, strong, fearless and opinionated. I don't mind being called a 'churail' anymore."

She added: "The show is delivering a strong message. The ultimate purpose is to uplift sisterhood and womanhood in society. I hope the show leaves behind a question that leads to much-needed change. The direction we want to take this to, aims at bringing a strong change around us."

"Churails" is directed by new-age Pakistani filmmaker Asim Abbasi and also features Mehar Bano, Yasra Rizvi among others. The show streams on Zee5.

