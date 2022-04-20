Pak's worst-hit Sindh province imposes 15-day lockdown

Karachi: A 15-day lockdown has been imposed in Pakistan''s Sindh province which has reported the maximum number of coronavirus cases in the country, it was reported on Monday.

As of Monday, the overall number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan increased to 799, including 352 from Sindh. The death toll currently stood at five.

The announcement of the lockdown was made by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Sunday and the measure took effect from Monday morning.

"There is only one way to curtail its spread, as this virus transfers from one person to another very fast, so we need to minimise people''s interaction," he said in a video message.

Shah further said that his administration will try to make sure food is supplied in shops, adding that they were trying to ensure that if someone wanted to step out to buy groceries, they would able to do so once in a two-day period.

Following Shah''s announcement, the provincial government''s home department shared a notice with details of the lockdown.

"There shall be a complete ban on movement of people including Intercity or Interprovincial travel or gatherings of any kind for social, religious, or any other purpose at any place, public or private, including all offices, public or private situated within the territorial limits of province of Sindh," the notification read.

Another late-night notification said that Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Shal­wani has cancelled the exemption given for home delivery/takeaway of food items from restaurants.

"The kitchens of all restaurants/fast food chains shall remain closed," said the notification.

Following Shah''s message, police officers in different areas of Karachi started patrolling the streets to announce the government''s decision and to urge citizens to stay at home.

