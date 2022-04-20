Pak's western, eastern borders to be closed for 2 more weeks

Islamabad: Pakistan has decided to keep its western borders with Iran and Afghanistan as well as its eastern border with India closed for two more weeks due to the cornavirus pandemic, a top government official sad here.

While addressing the media on Saturday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Moeed Yusuf said that this was done in light of the current coronavirus situation in the country which has so far infected 1,500 people and killed 12 others, reports Dawn news.

He also announced that all flights will remain suspended in the country till April 4.

Yusuf however, clarified that the only exception to the suspension of the flights would be if another country made a special request to repatriate its citizens.

He said ports across the country will remain open and that screening was being conducted as required.

Of the 1,500 confirmed cases, Punjab has reported the highest at 557, followed by Sindh with 469 infections.

--IANS