Pain Tops The List Of Health Issues For Kolkatans: Report

Kolkata: Pain that includes, head, back, neck, leg, joint etc. seems to be the top ailment that bothers a major chunk of people in the city.

According to a web traffic analysis of six months' data by Docprime.com, a healthtech venture of Policybazaar Group, 20.62 per cent of the people inquired about some sort of pain, including head, back, neck, leg, joint aches . Further, analysis shows that skin problems, seasonal health issues (cough, cold, fever etc.) sexual wellness, and pregnancy, etc. topped the list of health issues faced by the people from the capital city.

Queries about skin problems remained at 9.08 per cent, while 7.44 per cent people sought solutions for seasonal health issues like cough and cold, the report said.

Sexual health and pregnancy-related queries were also made and these problems figured at 7.07 per cent and 6.93 per cent, respectively, the report added.

According to the report the age groups that sought most help online was 18-25 with 29.22 per cent inquires, followed by 30-40 with 18.80 per cent and then came 25-30 years with 15.21 per cent.

It is also encouraging to see the age bracket of 50 to 60 years and 60 and above showing potential in exploring this relatively new-age way of medical consultations, the report mentioned.

The analysis derived some interesting results, of the total number of visitors who took online consultation from the city, 51.17 per cent were male as against 48.83 per cent females. This showcased a minor difference, a mere 2.34 per cent amongst the two genders who preferred

to opt medical solutions online.

According to Richit Ummat, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Docprime.com, "In India, visiting a doctor even for a minor problem usually becomes a day-long process. At Docprime, we realized this issue and wanted to provide people with medical consultation at a click of a button."

Mr Ummat said Docprime is an anytime-anywhere service and is aimed at resolving the huge imbalance of doctor-patient ratio as the platform provides instant response to the health-related problems.

A noteworthy trend that came across in the survey was regardless of differences in the weather, the people in Kolkata inquired about almost the same illnesses as the rest of the country despite the difference in weather.

Docprime.com is the third venture of the Group which already owns insurtech player PolicyBazaar.com and lending marketplace, Paisabazaar.com. UNI