PAGD releases seat sharing list for 6th phase of DDC polls

Srinagar: The People's Alliance for Gupkar Deceleration (PAGD) on Tuesday released the list of seats allocated to different parties for the sixth phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir to be held in eight phases from November 28.

Out of the 13 segments for the sixth phase of DDC elections released by the Kashmir-based amalgam of mainstream parties, the National Conference is contesting eight segments, PDP three, while the ANC and JKPM are contesting one segment each.

Earlier, the PAGD had announced that it had unanimously decided to fight the DDC elections unitedly.

The PAGD was floated on October 7 for the reversal of the constitutional changes made with regard to Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 last year.

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah was appointed the President of the alliance, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti it's Vice President, People's Conference leader Sajad Lone the spokesperson and CPI-M leader Yousuf Taragami as its convenor. The flag of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir has been adopted as the symbol of the alliance.

