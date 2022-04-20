PAGD formed to safeguard identity of J&K, not for petty electoral gains: Mehbooba

Srinagar: Reiterating that People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) was formed to safeguard the identity of the people of J&K that was under constant attack since August 2019, former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said that to assume it was created for petty electoral gains is erroneous.

"We have a bigger cause to fight for than bicker over DDC elections," Ms Mehbooab, who is the president of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), added.

Ms Mehbooba's comment was apparently in reference to the resignation of PDP patron and former deputy chief minister Muzaffar Hussain Baig reportedly over the seat-sharing arrangement for District Development Council (DDC) polls with other parts of PAGD.

"PAGD was formed solely to safeguard the identity of people of J&K that's been under constant attack since Aug 2019. To assume it was created for petty electoral gains or to further party interests is erroneous. We have a bigger cause to fight for than bicker over DDC elections," Ms Mehbooba wrote on micro-blogging site Twitter.

The PAGD has announced the seat-sharing arrangement for the first phase of the election as per which the National Conference will contest on 21 seats out of 27, while the PDP will fight on four and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference (JKPC) on two seats.

—UNI