Paes-Hingis win Australian Open mixed doubles title

Melbourne:Indian veteran Leander Paes and Swiss ace Martina Hingis turned back the clock to post a sensational win in the Australian Open mixed-doubles final and improve their respective Grand Slam count to 15, here today. The seventh seed Indo-Swiss pair played powerful tennis to serve past third seeds Daniel Nestor and Kristina Mladenovic 6-4, 6-3 in the 1 hour and 2 minutes battle at the Rod Laver Arena. While the 41-year-old Paes clinched his seventh mixed doubles crown, Hingis, who came out of retirement for the second time a couple of years back, collected her tenth doubles Slam apart from her five singles titles. Paes and Hingis broke the Canadian-French pair of Nestor and Kristina once in the first set and twice in the second to put up an entertaining display. Paes, a veteran doubles specialist, joined forces with the 34-year-old Hingis last year only to come up with a Slam title in quick time. Hingis, who burst into the scene in 1995, thanked her idol and legend Martina Navratilova for suggesting Paes as her mixed-doubles partner. "I am thankful to Martina (Navratilova) for getting me partner Paes. It's incredible to be playing on the surface that I made my debut in 1995. I never imagined that 20 year's down-the-line I would be still be playing here," said an excited Hingis - winner of three singles Australian Open titles. Navratilovia, who also partnered Paes to clinch the Australian Open and Wimbledon mixed-doubles crown in 2003, was in the stands to watch the tennis veterans play. PTI