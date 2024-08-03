    Menu
    Padma Vibhushan Dr Yamini Krishnamurthi passes away

    August3/ 2024
    Despite being treated by a multi-disciplinary team led by Dr. Sunil Modi, she succumbed to her long-standing medical issues.

    Padma Vibhushan Dr Yamini Krishnamurthi

    New Delhi: Padma Vibhushan Dr Yamini Krishnamurthi, who was admitted to the Apollo Hospital with a long-standing history of multiple medical issues, passed away on Saturday afternoon.
    According to a statement from the Apollo Hospital, Krishnamurthi was being treated by a multi-disciplinary team headed by Dr Sunil Modi.
    "Despite the team's best efforts, Dr. Krishnamurthi passed away this afternoon. We extend our deepest condolences to the family of Dr. Krishnamurthi," the Apollo Hospital said on Saturday.
    Born on December 20, 1940, Yamini Krishnamurthi was a proficient Bharatnatyam and Kuchipudi dancer.

    —ANI

