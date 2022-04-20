�Padma Vibhushan� Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans for love

Mumbai: Hindi cinema veteran � Amitabh Bachchan � who was conferred with the Padma Vibhushan, Wednesday by President Pranab Mukherjee, is overwhelmed with the love and warmth people have bestowed on him. The megastar took to Twitter, to acknowledge his fans� affection and thank them for their unconditional love. His Twitter post read: T 1827 -Honoured and humbled, the Padma Vibhushan ! Words fail me to acknowledge the love and affection of the people that brought me here ! � Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 8, 2015 Amitabh Bachchan was a proud recipient of the nation�s second highest civilian honour along with his senior and legendary actor Dilip Kumar. Here�s wishing the two legends a hearty congratulations.