Padma Shri Madhavi Mudgal Vows Audience With Outstanding Dance Performance

SPIC MACAY in support of SRF Foundation hosted an Odissi dance performance by Padma Shri awardee Madhavi Mudgal at Welham Girls School today.Madhavi Mudgal created a unique dance ensemble. She began her recital with a Mangalacharan dedicated to Lord Shiva.Madhavi Mudgal is a widely acclaimed worldwide Odissi Dancer for her deep insight into the art of choreography and her commitment to train and encourage new dancers to finer nuances of Odissi. She is well known for her Odissi dance style and has won several awards, including the Sanskriti Award (1984), President of India’s award of Padma Shri(1990), the Orissa State Sangeet Natak Akademi Award(1996), Grande Medaille de la Ville by Govt. of France(1997), etc. A large number of students enjoyed the evening. They were spellbound by the captivating performance and appreciated the same with thundering applause. During her circuit, Mudgal also performed at Manava Bharti International School, Mussoorie International School, Unison World School, and DIT University.