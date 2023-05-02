Padma Shri Awardee A Kanyakumari Wows Audience With Violin Performance At SPIC MACAY's Fest

Dehradun (The Hawk): SPIC MACAY organized a Lecture Demonstration on Violin by Padma Shri Awardee A Kanyakumari at The Tons Bridge School and Sardar Bhagwan Singh University today.

Kumari Avasarala Kanyakumari, a top-ranking Carnatic violinist with over 58 years of experience, wowed the audience with her soulful performance. She was accompanied by Viswesh on Violin, Pravin on Mridangam, and Anirudh Atreya on Kanjeera.

During her circuit, she also performed at The National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities and The Doon School. On 3rd May, she will be performing at The Scholars' Home Poanta Sahib, followed by Rishikesh International School and Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya on 4th May.

Her sessions began with an invocatory Carnatic Raga Hansadhwani. During her performance, she presented Raga Kapi as well as rendered a gem called Endaro Mahanu Bhavulu, one of the five gems of St. Tyagaraja called Pancharatna in Raga Shree. On the other hand, she elaborated on Raga Hindolam for the differently abled while performing at NIEPVD.

Sri. Praveen is a child prodigy in Mridangam. The Kanjeera played by Anirudh is an instrument similar to Tambourine, a 150-year-old Carnatic mainstream percussion made out of monitor lizard skin.

A Kanyakumari is not only popular as a soloist and an accompanist but also as an innovator and organizer of Carnatic instrumental ensembles. She has a niche for retaining the core values of classicism in her creativity. As a Guru, she has meticulously nurtured and trained students all over the world.

She is the sishya (disciple) of three legendary gurus - Sri Ivaturi Vijayeshwar Rao, Sangitha Kalanidhi Sri M. Chandrashekaran, and Sangitha Kalanidhi Dr M.L.Vasanthakumari.

Kanyakumari's outstanding contributions to the field of music have earned her several prestigious awards and honors, including the first female violinist to receive the 'Padma Shri' from the Government of India in 2015 and the Sangeet Natak Academy Award from the Government of India. She has also received the 'Kalaimamani' award from the Government of Tamil Nadu and the 'Ugadi Puraskar' award from the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

SPIC MACAY's lecture demonstration on violin by Padma Shri Awardee A Kanyakumari was a remarkable musical experience that left the audience spellbound.