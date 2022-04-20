Paddy Procurement Starts In West, Central UP

Lucknow: Eyeing Lok Sabha elections and pacify the agitating ryots, the Uttar Pradesh government has started an ambitious target of procuring 50 lakh tonnes of paddy from farmers in western and some central districts of the state, a move that is likely to pump in Rs 8,500 crore into the rural economy.

The paddy procurement process kicked off from October 1 in western UP and some central UP districts and will continue till January 2019. Procurement in eastern UP and the remaining central UP districts would start from November 1 and continue till February 2019. The state Cabinet had earlier hiked the minimum support price (MSP) for paddy by Rs 180 to Rs 200 per quintal (100 kg). While the price was revised from Rs 1,550 to Rs 1,750 per quintal for the common variety and for Grade-A paddy, it was upped from Rs 1,590 to Rs 1,770.

Besides, the government had announced a bonus payment of Rs 20 per quintal over the MSP, up from Rs 15 per quintal given last year. This way, farmers would pocket an extra Rs 185 to Rs 205 per quintal compared to the previous year.

If the government is able to meet its procurement target of 50 Lakh tones, the total payout to the state's farmers is likely to be more than Rs 8,500 crore. In the recently-concluded wheat procurement season, the government had over achieved its target of 50 Lakh tones by procuring a total of 53 Lakh tones of wheat. The procurement agencies of the state government and the Food Corporation of India would set up about 3,000 procurement centers across the state during the entire five-month season (Oct-Feb).

State Food Commissioner Alok Kumar said here on Wednesday that paddy procurement has begun in 31 districts under Meerut, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Agra, Aligarh, Jhansi and Sitapur districts of Lucknow and will continue till January 31 next year. It's mandatory for the farmers to get themselves registered on the portal of the food department for the verification.

The food commissioner said so far, 1.81 lakh farmers had already registered for procurement. During the last season, 4.91 lakh farmers had registered themselves online. "The revenue department would also verify farmers' claims with their land records to ensure that only genuine farmers are onboard to benefit from the MSP system," said the Food commissioner. In 2016-17 and 2017-18, the state had posted paddy procurement figures of 33 Lakh tones and 43 Lakh tones respectively, against the target of 50 Lakh tonnes. The paddy farmers would be paid through direct benefit transfer in their bank accounts within 72 hours of the purchase, the official added.

For this kharif season, UP's paddy acreage is estimated at 60 Lakh hectares. UP is not only one of the largest paddy producers, but a big consumer of rice, too, under the public distribution system (PDS), the state annually requires almost 40 Lakh tones of custom-milled rice for consumption. Such government-led procurement ensures adequate contribution to the central PDS pool, apart from facilitating remunerative prices to farmers and setting a price benchmark for their produce.

Farmers are free to sell paddy to private purchasers or traders too. Mostly coarse rice, and sometimes basmati, is exported by the state to developing or third world countries, including Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, among others. UNI