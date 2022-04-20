PAC Personnel To Be Deployed In 72 Jails In UP

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh home department has deployed 823 personnel from the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) on deputation to fill up the vacant posts of jail warders.

The PAC personnel will be on deputation for two years in 72 jails in the state. Director General, Prisons, Anand Kumar said the step was taken as there was a shortage of 4,600 jail warders in the state and filling up of vacancies and training of new recruits would take two years. The government has already initiated the process for the recruitment of 3,638 jail warders. "We will provide proper training to the PAC jawans before deploying them in jails," said Anand Kumar.

The DG said all the jawans who had been chosen for deputation in the prisons department were asked for their willingness and also informed about the work of a jail warder. The officer said the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board had also organised the examination for 3,638 posts of jail warders and they would be recruited soon.

Prisons department officials said the jails in the state were also being upgraded.

"At least 271 jammers and 2,800 CCTV cameras have been installed in the prisons of the state, deterring criminals to use phones and carry out other nefarious activities from inside jails," he said. --IANS