P20 Summit a Mahakumbh of parliamentary practices around the world: PM Modi

New Delhi [India]: Describing the G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) Summit as a Mahakumbh' of parliamentary practices, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the legislative bodies are an important place for debate and deliberations.

Addressing the ninth P20 Summit at Yashobhoomi in the national capital on Friday, PM Modi said, "This summit is a 'mahakumbh' as it represents a convergence of parliamentary practices of the world. India landed on the Moon and hosted the G20 Summit successfully. Today, we are hosting the P20 Summit. This summit is also a platform to celebrate the power of the people of the world's largest democracy (India)."

"We feel privileged to be hosting the ninth P20 Summit in India. We represent a country, which is the mother of democracy and the world's largest as well. Parliaments or legislative bodies across the world are important places for holding discussions and debates," he added.

Addressing the inaugural session of the ninth P20 Summit, Inter-Parliamentary Union President Duarte Pacheco said peace has to be maintained in all continents, including the Middle East, and efforts should be made globally in this direction.



His statement assumes significance amid the ongoing Israeli air strikes and ground offensive against Hamas in Gaza, following the terror attacks that have, so far, left over 1,300 dead and more than 3,300 injured.

"It's impossible to talk about sustainable and developmental goals and talk about a future without peace. We need to defend peace in all continents including the Middle East. Peace should be on the front page. Even a single death is too much," he said.

While the G20 member countries attended the event, Canada was conspicuous by its absence at the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20).

Earlier this month, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, at a press briefing, informed that apart from G20 countries, 10 other countries and international organizations will participate in the P20 Summit and so far, 50 Parliamentarians and 14 Secretary Generals, including 26 Presidents, 10 Vice Presidents, one Committee Chairman and the IPU President have confirmed their participation.

Speakers and heads of delegation of Indonesia, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Spain, European Parliament, Italy, South Africa, Russia, Turkiye, Nigeria, Australia, Brazil, UAE, Singapore, Japan, Egypt and Bangladesh were present at the event.

The itinerary on the inaugural day of the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) and Parliamentary Forum includes two separate sessions on Friday.

The first session comprises a discussion on 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' with Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), showcasing achievements and accelerating progress.

The second session will be on 'One Earth Sustainable Energy Transition-Gateway to Green Future'.

